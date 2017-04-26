Missouri 17-year-old accused as adult in woman's death - KMOV.com

Missouri 17-year-old accused as adult in woman's death

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwestern Missouri 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in the stabbing death of an 80-year-old woman.

Trystan Westrip of Republic is charged in Greene County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree tampering and second-degree arson.

Westrip was 16 at the time of Mary Shisler's death last October.

Investigators say Westrip told them he was planning to drive to Canada after a dispute with his parents when he happened upon Shisler at her home near Strafford. Authorities say Shisler offered to buy Westrip gas, but Westrip repeatedly stabbed her and left her body in a field before stealing Shisler's vehicle.

He was arrested a short time later in Marshfield.

Online court records don't show whether Westrip has an attorney.

Westrip's bond hasn't been set.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Granite City police warn against 'swatting'

    Granite City police warn against 'swatting'

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:59:47 GMT
    Police in Granite City say a family was recently the victim of swatting or someone calling 911 with a false report for a SWAT team. Credit: KMOVPolice in Granite City say a family was recently the victim of swatting or someone calling 911 with a false report for a SWAT team. Credit: KMOV

    Granite City police are warning the public against swatting or calling in a hoax to police to get a SWAT team to respond

    More >

    Granite City police are warning the public against swatting or calling in a hoax to police to get a SWAT team to respond

    More >

  • Police investigating fatal accident in North St. Louis County

    Police investigating fatal accident in North St. Louis County

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:12:29 GMT
    Florissant police investigate an accident at New Halls Ferry on Friday, July 28, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)Florissant police investigate an accident at New Halls Ferry on Friday, July 28, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

    Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened in North St. Louis County on Friday morning. 

    More >

    Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened in North St. Louis County on Friday morning. 

    More >

  • WB I-70 near Highland reopen following 2 semi-truck crashes

    WB I-70 near Highland reopen following 2 semi-truck crashes

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:10:14 GMT
    A crash involving a semi-truck shut down westbound Interstate 70 near Highland Friday (Credit: Illinois State Police)A crash involving a semi-truck shut down westbound Interstate 70 near Highland Friday (Credit: Illinois State Police)

    A crash with injuries has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Highland.

    More >

    A crash with injuries has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Highland.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly