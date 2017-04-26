Audit: Ferguson courts 'in disarray' after police killing - KMOV.com

Audit: Ferguson courts 'in disarray' after police killing

Posted: Updated:

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

   ST. LOUIS (AP) -- An audit launched in the wake of unrest following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson found the city's court system "in disarray" and disorganized.

   Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released details of the audit Wednesday. The report gives the St. Louis suburb's court system a "poor" rating, the lowest available.

   One cited problem was files stored in an unsecured storage garage and damaged by water and mold. Other issues include uncooperative and "at times combative" court and city personnel that caused delays in access to files. Auditors also found $26,000 in illegal fees charged to residents.

   The audit mostly covered the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015.

   City officials disagree with many of the findings and say current procedures ensure proper collection, accounting, deposit and maintenance of funds received by the court.

