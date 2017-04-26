Man, 21, accused of having sex with teen girl he met through social media

Joseph D. Gaither, 21, is accused of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor (Credit: KMOV)

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 21-year-old from Fairview Heights is in custody after allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old.

Joseph D. Gaither reportedly first contacted the teenager through Facebook then used Snapchat for continued communications. While knowing the girl was underage, police said Gaither met and had sex with the girl.

Police said Gaither was identified a suspect in January when the girl came forward to report the relationship they had been having.

Gaither is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor. He posted a $5,000 cash bond.

Gaither also reportedly changed his Facebook profile name several times and used the same profile picture. Police believe Gaither may be facing charges in other venues for similar behavior.

