Man charged in connection to armed robbery of Granite City auto dealership

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery of a Granite City car dealership.

Zeanda L. Burgess of Granite City has been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon.

On April 14, police were called to the Steinman Motors dealership to a call for vehicular hijacking and armed robbery. After an investigation, authorities said they were able to identify the suspect. The Madison County States’ Attorneys Office then filed charges against Burgess.

Burgess' bail was set to $500,000 and is currently in custody with Granite City Police. He was placed in Madison County Jail.

