3 victims in Pine Lawn fatal shooting identified

Police are looking for a car similar to this old white Chevrolet Caprice with a spot lamp on the driver's side. Credit: Major Case Squad

PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three men shot and killed in Pine Lawn Wednesday morning have been identified.

Wednesday afternoon police identified them as Andrew Green and Calvin Walker, both 29, and Marquise Cooper, 23.

The triple shooting occurred just after 10 a.m. in the 4500 block of Rosewood. One of the victims was found sitting inside a vehicle, one was in the yard of a home and the third was found on the sidewalk.

Daryl Jones lives on Rosewood Ave., just one block from the shooting. He says the location of their street tends to attract crime because it's so close to the interstate. "They get in, hit the highway or they can hit Goodfellow and they're gone. This is the backdoor to freedom in their eyes," said Jones.

Jones thinks having a stronger police presence is necessary. "You barely see the police out here anyways. If you got common sense, you know where the easy access is for the criminals to get in and get out," said Jones.

Police say they are aware of criminals attraction to the area as well.

"Actually this is a pretty quiet street. It is close to highway 70. We do have a lot of random acts that do occur because of that," said Chief Tim Swope, North County Police Cooperative.

As a small department, North County Police Cooperative brought in a Major Case Squad, made up of detectives across St. Louis, to make an arrest. "30 detectives knocking on doors just following leads from you know an hour into this is so very important to get a lead," Chief Swope.

Worried and heartbroken people showed up to the crime scene Wednesday. They were unsure if their loved one was one of the three killed. This pain sparked the community to want to find new ways to make their neighborhood safer.

"Now it's time to get this community together and see which way they want to go with it. There too much wrong from watching and waiting," said Jones.

Swope said they are currently looking for a black Nissan Altima and a white old Chevrolet Caprice with a spot lamp on the driver's side. Police said the Caprice could be an old law enforcement vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

No other details have been released.

