More than 800 without of power in multiple counties

More than 800 Ameren customers in Franklin County are currently without power, according to the electric company's website.

At this time, the cause of the power outage is not known, and there is no estimated time of when the power should return.

Currently, there are 821 customers without power. Before 8:00 a.m., that number stood at more than 1,000. Areas experiencing a power outage include parts of Franklin County, St. Charles County, and Warren County.

News 4 will update this information as more information becomes available.

