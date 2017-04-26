Man, 22, killed in head-on crash in St. Clair, Mo. - KMOV.com

Man, 22, killed in head-on crash in St. Clair, Mo.

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Emergency crews in St. Clair, Mo. after a fatal crash Wednesday (Credit: KMOV) Emergency crews in St. Clair, Mo. after a fatal crash Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified a man killed in a head-on crash in St. Clair, Missouri Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Authorities said 22-year-old Austin Gasway was traveling north on Highway 47 and Miller Dr. when another vehicle was traveling south. The front end of Gasway's vehicle struck another car head-on while crossing the center of the road.

Gasway was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 54-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

