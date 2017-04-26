Workers in City of St. Louis could see wage increase 'within days'

A group advocating for a hike in the minimum wage expects an increase "within days" after the Missouri Supreme Court decided not to take up a case involving the city's minimum wage ordinance, according to Richard von Glahn with Missouri Jobs with Justice.

On Wednesday, the state's highest court decided not to consider an appeal of its earlier decision upholding the city's minimum wage ordinance that was passed in August 2015. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $7.70. This ordinance would eventually raise it to $11 in the city.

When the ordinance first passed, former Mayor Francis Slay said he would work with businesses on a plan to implement it, first raising the minimum wage to $10 an hour. That was delayed as the bill got caught up in legal battles.

Business owners have raised concerns, some saying they will have to decrease staff and hours to afford the change.

News 4 reached out to the office of Mayor Lyda Krewson to find out when this will be implemented. They have not responded to our calls or e-mails.

