Delays on Highway 61 near Troy, Mo. following semi-truck crash

Skyzoom4 over overturned semi-truck near Troy, Mo. Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – There are delays on northbound Highway 61 near Troy, Missouri after a semi-truck crashed.

The semi-truck overturned around 6 a.m. Wednesday, causing traffic to slow in the northbound lanes.

Only one northbound lane of the roadway is currently open.

There are no known injuries.

It is unknown when the other lane will reopen.

