Police: Missouri body encased in concrete likely missing man

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Police in central Missouri's Fulton say a body found encased in concrete inside a container is likely that of a developmentally disabled man missing for nearly a week from a group home.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that the body discovered the previous day in a Fulton storage unit may be 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie. Results of any autopsy on the body have not been released.

DeBrodie's cousin, Rebecca Summers, says DeBrodie had been living at a Fulton group home for the past nine years and was reported missing April 17.

No other details were immediately released.

