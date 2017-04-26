Aunt of boys critically injured in airport crash speaks out

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The aunt of two boys is speaking out after a police chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed into their car at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, critically injuring the children, Tuesday morning.

Brittany Lee, the aunt of Caleb and Evan, said they were leaving the airport after returning from a family trip to Florida when the suspects’ SUV crashed into their vehicle. She said they were in the car on Lambert International Boulevard, just outside of Terminal Two, when the light turned green and she looked to her left and saw the SUV racing towards them.

“The light had just turned green and as soon as it turned green we only took a few feet out,” said Lee. “I looked over to my left, the SUV was coming at us at 80 to 90 miles per hour.”

She described the seconds following the crash.

“Screaming their names to keep them conscious,” Lee said. “Evan was conscious, Caleb wasn’t. I held his head and luckily someone else was able to call 911 because I couldn’t find my phone.”

Police said a Normandy officer as chasing the suspects’ vehicle because it matched one taken during an armed carjacking in St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

“It’s really wrong that there was a police chase at the airport in the first place. I don’t even know how he was able to gain that much speed because of the traffic, probably because it was morning time and there wasn’t as much traffic, but the cops should have never been there. Over some kids stealing a car, obviously, that’s a crime worth some arrests, but to risk that much with that many people all around over a stolen car?” Lee said.

Nine-year-old Caleb has a swollen brain and the 5-year-old has a broken elbow. According to Lee, the kids’ mother suffered internal bleeding and a broken pelvis.

According to police, the 16-year-old who was driving the stolen vehicle and two 15-year-olds were arrested following the crash. They also said the gun recovered from the suspects was fake.

A gofundme page has been created to help the Lee family with medical expenses.

