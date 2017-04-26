Family of woman hit by stray bullet in East St. Louis taking matters into own hands

Larhonda Jonhson's' mother Ida was hit by a stray bullet while she was at a friend's house. Credit: KMOV

The family of an East St. Louis woman who was shot while at a friend’s house is taking matters into their own hands when it comes to finding who’s responsible.

Larhonda Johnson said her mother Ida was at a friend’s house when she was shot in March.

“It was a shooting outside the house, bullets came through the window and my mom was shot five times,” said Johnson.

Someone was chasing another person in the neighborhood and fired shots, hitting Ida who was an innocent bystander. Ida has been in the ICU for more than 25 days and has suffered two strokes.

Larhonda said East St. Louis police have few leads.

“They haven’t given us any information on what is going on, that’s why we are taking things into our own hands,” said Johnson.

Johnson and her family are begging anyone with information to come forward, stressing the tip can be confidential.

East St. Louis police told News 4 they haven’t made any arrests and want anyone who has information on the shooting to contact them.

