Vigil held for boy, 7, killed while riding bike

Family and friends of Demond Moorehead, 7, gathered to honor him Tuesday, He was on his bike when he was hit and killed by a driver in South City on Sunday. Credit: KMOV

A vigil was held Tuesday night for a boy, 7, who was killed while he was on his bike in south St. Louis.

Demond Moorehead was riding his bike near the intersection of Michigan and Ivory when he was hit by a red Jeep being driven by a 17-year-old girl. The driver is cooperating and no charges have been filed.

Mourners gathered Tuesday where the accident occurred. Demond’s parents are devastated. They are about to welcome a baby.

“My son is gone, I’ll never see him again for another birthday, another Christmas, or pick him up from the bus,” said Demond’s dad Jimmy Moorehead.

Demond’s parents said they hope his death is a wake-up call for drivers in neighborhoods where children are playing.

Police say processing evidence from the accident scene will take 4-6 weeks, while toxicology results on the driver will take 12-16 weeks.

