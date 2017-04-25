Victim shot near Union Station MetroLink station - KMOV.com

Victim shot near Union Station MetroLink station

A male victim was shot near the Union Station MetroLink station Tuesday night. Credit: KMOV A male victim was shot near the Union Station MetroLink station Tuesday night. Credit: KMOV
A male victim was shot near the Union Station MetroLink station Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at 18th and Clark around 8:30 p.m., police said.

A male victim was shot in the leg and was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

