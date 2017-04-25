Teen convicted for killing of 11-year-old boy in Alton - KMOV.com

Teen convicted for killing of 11-year-old boy in Alton

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Ta’mon Ford, 19, shot and killed Ronnell Jones, 11. Credit: Madison County State's Attorney Ta’mon Ford, 19, shot and killed Ronnell Jones, 11. Credit: Madison County State's Attorney
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

A teenager has been convicted for the murder of an 11-year-old boy that occurred in Alton.

Ta’mon Ford, 19, was convicted of first-degree murder. He shot Ronnell Jones from inside a car at the Alton Aces Community Center in January 2016.

Prosecutors say Ford was involved in a dispute with several people and was not targeting Jones.

