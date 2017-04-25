Off-duty officer involved in fatal motorcycle wreck in Midtown

A motorcyclist was struck by a car and killed in midtown St. Louis. Credit: KMOV

The driver of a car that hit a motorcyclist in midtown St. Louis Tuesday afternoon was an off-duty police officer, police said. The accident happened at the intersection of Olive and Cardinal around 4:00 p.m.

Police say a motorcyclist, identified as 25-year-old Nicklaus Macke, of the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, was driving eastbound on Olive from Compton when the officer, who was driving a 2003 Cadillac CTS, tried to turn westbound onto Olive from Cardinal. The motorcyclist then collided with the left side of the CTS, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The off-duty officer remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

