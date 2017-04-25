One woman dead following fire at North County retirement home

The fire was located on the second floor of an apartment building. Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews located a deceased 85-year-old female. (Credit: KMOV)

A woman is dead following a fire at a retirement home in North St. Louis County on Tuesday evening.

According to police, at approximately 6:10 p.m., first responders were called to a fire at the Bethseda Village North Retirement Community on Village North Drive.

The fire was located on the second floor of an apartment building. Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews located a deceased 85-year-old female.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, Crime Scene Unit, and the Arson and Explosives Unit are all investigating the fire.

The cause of the fire and cause of the woman's death are unknown at this time and are under investigation.

The victim has yet to be identified.

