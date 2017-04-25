Humane Society of Missouri celebrates opening of new adoption center

The Humane Society of Missouri celebrated the grand opening of its new adoption center. (Credit: KMOV)

The Humane Society of Missouri rejoiced over the grand opening of its New Best Buddy Adoption Center and Animal Medical Center of Mid-America.

The ribbon was cut at the official opening at Page Ave. and Schuetz Rd.

The new facility offers overnight drop off cages for animals outside of normal drop off hours.

