News 4 Schools: Football for Friendship

Two young girls from the St. Louis area will be going to Russia for an international soccer tournament.

Lauren Sowers, 12, attends the Kirk Day School and plays soccer for the West 75 Angels. Sowers will be the only player from the U.S. chosen to play in the Friendship Tournament, an international event that features children from 64 countries.

Emily Kerber, 12, from Parkway West Middle School will also be attending the tournament to cover Sowers.

