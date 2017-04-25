Matt Carpenter faces suspension, fine for Sunday's altercation with umpire

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny holds back Matt Carpenter (13) as he talks to hoe plate umpire John Tumpane after Carpenter was ejected for arguing a called strike three during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Matt Carpenter has been suspended for one game for making contact with home plate umpire, John Tumpane, during Sunday's win over Milwaukee, according to Major League Baseball.

Carpenter was facing Brent Suter with two outs in the seventh inning on Sunday when he was caught looking on a slider on the inside part of the plate.

The first baseman immediately threw his bat down in protest, and Tumpane called for his ejection. The ejection prompted Carpenter to argue with Tumpane, leading to the altercation that landed him a suspension.

Mike Matheny then rushed to Carpenter's aid, which led to Tumpane throwing the Cardinal manager out of the ball game as well.

The ejection was the third for Carpenter and the 13th for Matheny.

Carpenter will not appeal the suspension which was coupled with an undisclosed fine, according to MLB.

