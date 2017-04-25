Wreck at airport causes some travelers to miss flights

An accident at Lambert Airport that occurred after a crash caused some passengers to miss their flights Tuesday.

The accident closed Lambert International Terminal Drive for several hours, so many passengers were being unloaded at foot of the ramp that leads to the upper level for departures at Terminal Two. Many had to walk the rest of the way to the terminal.

“They had to drop at the corner and I had to walk all the way up, quite a long walk, a lot of people who didn’t know where they’re supposed to go,” said Randy Mowen, who was flying home to Omaha.

Tuesday is considered a light travel day, but airport officials said 17,000 – 18,000 passengers will go through Terminal Two on any given day.

Some passengers were able to take MetroLink between terminals for free. An airport spokesman said some passengers missed their flight due to the wreck, but that Southwest Airlines is working to re-accommodate them.

