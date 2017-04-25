Caught on video: Man lurking outside unsuspecting woman's window in Wildwood

Police in Wildwood are searching for a male suspect caught on camera lurking in a woman's backyard. (Credit: Wildwood Police)

Police in Wildwood are searching for a male suspect caught on camera lurking in a woman's backyard.

Surveillance video caught the man outside the home on Timber Tree Court in Wildwood. Police were called to the home shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night responding to a prowler call.

Police believe the man was in the woman's backyard for nearly an hour. At one point, he took the victim's patio chair near the woods to sit and watch her from a distance. He was even seen using a ladder outside of her bathroom window while she was inside. The ladder was later found a short distance away from the home on Tuesday morning.

According to police, there have been three similar incidents reported since January 31.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact police immediately.

