2 children in critical condition after police chase ends in crash at St. Louis airport

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two children are in critical condition after a police chase ended in a crash at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Tuesday morning.

An officer from Normandy was conducting routine traffic enforcement along Interstate 70 westbound when the suspect vehicle was spotted committing a moving violation. The officer then noticed the suspect vehicle matched one taken during an armed carjacking from St. Louis City around 3 a.m. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which failed to yield and exited the interstate at the airport.

After exiting the interstate, the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle on Lambert International Boulevard outside of Terminal Two around 9:45 a.m.

According to officials, four people were injured in the crash. A 9-year-old was listed in critical, unstable condition and a 5-year-old was listed in critical, stable condition at the hospital following the crash.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman, hit by the suspect vehicle was transported to the hospital with broken bones in critical, but stable condition. The front passenger, a 28-year-old woman is in stable condition.

A News 4 viewer sent photos showing a person in handcuffs at the crash scene. Normandy police officials told News 4 all three suspects were taken into custody and a weapon was found at the scene. Police described the suspects as a 16-year-old male, 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female. They said the 16-year-old was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

St. Louis County Police officials said the speeds of the chase are currently unknown.

The roadway where the crash occurred reopened around 2: 20 p.m. after being closed for more than 3 hours. Airport officials said the crash has not caused any issues with air traffic.

Police officers on scene did discover a gun from the suspect vehicle. Further investigation determined the gun was fake.

The incident is now under investigation by the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, Crime Scene Unit, and Accident Re-construction.

If you have witnessed any portion of this incident, please contact The St. Louis City Police Department to investigate.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the two children's medical bills. To donate, click here.

Editor's note: Airport officials originally told News 4 one person was pronounced dead following the crash. Shortly after releasing that information, airport officials and the Missouri Highway Patrol said no one was killed, but one person was listed in critical condition following the crash.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved