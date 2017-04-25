Suspects take victim's vehicle, property after striking her in the head with gun

A pair of suspects are still on the loose after striking a woman in the head with a weapon and taking her vehicle Sunday night.

Just before midnight, a woman was in the 6000 block of Washington when she was approached by a male suspect. He displayed a weapon and demanded her property. He then struck the woman in the head with his gun. Police said there were a total of three suspects at the time of the robbery and carjacking.

Two men ran over to the scene to help the woman, but both were held up by the other two suspects.

Police said the suspects made off with the woman's purse, cell phone, and fled the scene in her vehicle.

The female victim was treated for a contusion to her forehead. No other injuries were reported.

The first suspect, who struck the woman in the head, is described as a man between 25-30 years-old. He stands at 6-feet tall, and weighs around 180 pounds. The other two suspects are described as males in their early-to-mid 20's, average height and weight, and both wore dark-colored hoodies.

The investigation is ongoing.

