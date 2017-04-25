Fire at St. Charles hotel damages 6 rooms

Firefighters at the InTown Suites in St. Charles early Tuesday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles hotel caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Six rooms at the InTown Suites, located in the 1760 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway, were damaged when the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m.

Two hotel guests suffered minor injuries unrelated to the fire, officials said.

Fire crews told News 4 the blaze started on the outside of the hotel.

No other details have been released.

