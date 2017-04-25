St. Louis Man, 23, killed in Monday shooting identified

Investigators in the 3600 block of Cote Brilliante after a deadly shooting Monday night (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A deadly shooting investigation is underway in north St. Louis.

Police said 23-year-old Delvin Smith, of the 3600 block of Russell, was shot and killed in the 3600 block of Cote Brilliante just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

After being shot, the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other details have been released.

