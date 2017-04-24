Man upset victim was on the phone allegedly assaulted him with pliers

Craig Vasser, 55, allegedly hit a man with a pair of pliers on MetroLink train because the man was talking on his phone. Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff

Police say a dispute over a cellphone call led to an assault on a MetroLink train in Belleville.

Craig Vasser, 55, is charged with aggravated battery.

Vasser allegedly hit another passenger in the head with a pair of pliers. The victim was talking on his phone when Vasser yelled at him to be quiet, police say. Vasser then allegedly stuck him with the pliers.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

