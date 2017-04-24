Chesterfield mobile home residents upset over plan that would uproot them

A plan to turn a mobile home park into a new apartment complex in Chesterfield drew hundreds of upset residents to a planning and zoning meeting Monday night.

The Chesterfield Mobile Home Park is home to 142 families, they all own their trailers but they rent the land beneath them. Many have lived in the park off of Old Chesterfield Road for decades.

Now, developer 704 Alrick, LLC. has a contract to purchase the property if the city will rezone the area to make way for a new apartment complex.

It is described as a market rate apartment complex with a pool and workout facility designed for millennial employees who work nearby.

But, many of the mobile home park residents already work nearby. Working at places in the Chesterfield Valley or at Chesterfield Mall, others are on fixed incomes, and realize they could likely not afford to live in the new apartment complex. Most of the mobile home owners pay less than $400 a month.

"You tell me where will I find a place for under $400 to live in Chesterfield, there isn't," said Edward Moorehead who lives with his son at the mobile home park and works nearby at St. Louis Bread Company. He said he doesn't know where he will go if they have to move.

Many families live in the park and say if they have to move, their children will be uprooted from the school district.

"It would be hard for us to move to another place, it's a good place for us, it's a good price, we have a good district we can go to," said Bryan Carrizales who is a freshman at Marquette High School.

Carrizales' family moved from Mexico and joined many other Hispanic families making a life for themselves in Chesterfield.

He believes he will have to leave his school district and his friends if the mobile home park is closed down.

Resident Steve Robinson spoke before the planning and zoning meeting and asked why the developers chose this location when there are several other pieces of vacant land in Chesterfield.

Richard Callow, a spokesperson for the developer, said the developers chose the location based on its proximity to new employers, saying it will be priced for young workers, but would not expand on what those rent rates would be.

Monday night's meeting was the first of three public hearings and no vote was taken.

Read more about the plan here on the city's website.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved