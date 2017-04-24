Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from storage units

Joshua Napoli is accused of stealing thousands from storage units. (Credit: St. Louis County Police)

A south St. Louis County man is charged in a scheme to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from storage units.

It happened at A-1 Storage Facility on Meramec Bottom Road near Interstate 55.

Several people had thousands of dollars in items taken.

Police said Joshua Napoli used an access code to open the gate at the business.

From there, he's accused of working with two others to cut open storage units and raiding them.

