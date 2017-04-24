Several St. Louis area scams are going after your money

Free seminars offering business opportunities or vacation savings programs doesn't seem like anything to worry about on the surface, but the Better Business Bureau of St. Louis warns to beware.

Invitations to these seminars are usually sent to your home, and once you attend the event, businesses will try and rope you into everything from insurance plans to costly real estate investment programs.

People have reported that they have wasted tens of thousands of dollars in these programs.

Timeshare programs are also a concern. This is when businesses offer to buy or rent your timeshare for an upfront fee.

Several victims in southern Illinois fell victim to Michael Patrick Sullivan's timeshare resale scam in 2014.

He was the mastermind behind the scheme that stole $11 million from consumers who through he had renters for their timeshares.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.