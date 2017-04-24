Emergency crews respond to plane crash at Spirit of St. Louis Airport

News 4 talked with the father of a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed Sunday. The teen who shot him, his own brother, is in juvenile detention.More >
News 4 talked with the father of a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed Sunday. The teen who shot him, his own brother, is in juvenile detention.More >
The former chief financial officer of a suburban St. Louis company has admitted embezzling nearly $3 million from his employer.More >
The former chief financial officer of a suburban St. Louis company has admitted embezzling nearly $3 million from his employer.More >
A US government report says investigators have substantiated allegations of problems with the construction of new medical facilities at Jefferson BarracksMore >
A US government report says investigators have substantiated allegations of problems with the construction of new medical facilities at Jefferson Barracks.More >
The popular blues concert series is making a return to the Archgrounds.More >
The popular blues concert series is making a return to the Archgrounds.More >