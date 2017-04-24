Emergency crews respond to plane crash at Spirit of St. Louis Airport

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Multiple agencies are responding to the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport.

The call came into Monarch police at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, but there was no distress call made, leading authorities to believe the plane suffered a hard landing.

The plane is currently tipped up on one wing, but the pilot was not harmed.

It is unknown at this point what led to the crash. News 4 is headed to the scene and will update the story as information becomes available.

