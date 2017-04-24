Marielle Mohs started as a Multimedia Journalist for KMOV in April 2017.

Marielle came to St. Louis from KTHV, the CBS affiliate in Little Rock, Arkansas where she was a reporter and weekend evening anchor. Most of Marielle’s reporting in Arkansas was on investigations including looking into Arkansas Prescription Drug and opioid abuse problems. She also uncovered a small town outside of Little Rock giving out too many of speeding tickets. Her reporting led to a further investigation by Arkansas State Police and the prosecuting attorney who found the town was making more than 30 percent in revenue from speeding tickets, which by law constitutes the town as a “speed trap.”

Marielle is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota and a journalism graduate from the University of Denver. She is an avid hockey fan and looking forward to cheering on the Blues.

She is excited to call St. Louis home! Marielle ran the Little Rock half marathon all 3 years that she lived in Arkansas, so she’s hoping to continue the tradition here in St. Louis.

Marielle would love to hear from you! If you have any story ideas email her at: Marielle.Mohs@kmov.com or find her on Twitter or Facebook