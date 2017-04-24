Eric joined the News 4 team in March 2017. He comes by way of Indianapolis, where he was on the front lines for several national breaking stories, from former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle's child porn scandal to former Indiana Governor Mike Pence's Vice Presidential campaign.

He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. From there, Eric implemented what he learned in college while working as a reporter in South Bend.

In his free time, Eric enjoys getting involved in the community in a number of different ways. He helps coordinate a movement called "Hashtag Lunchbag," a group that meets at least once a month to make and hand out lunches to the needy.

Eric is also very active as a facilitator for programs geared towards middle school and high school students. He strongly believes in the positive impact that having a mentor can have on our youth, so he hopes to serve STL's next generation in that role the same way others did for him while he was growing up in Chicagoland.