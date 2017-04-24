Rolling downtown gun battle leaves 2 bystanders injured, police search for suspects

A warning for homeowners. You could get hit with a bombshell bill if a water line breaks near your home.More >
A warning for homeowners. You could get hit with a bombshell bill if a water line breaks near your home.More >
For the first time in nearly two decades, a law enforcement officer in St. Louis is facing a murder charge for shooting and killing a man while on duty.More >
For the first time in nearly two decades, a law enforcement officer in St. Louis is facing a murder charge for shooting and killing a man while on duty. The trial against Jason Stockley starts in just a few days. He's accused of killing Anthony Lamar Smith back in 2011.More >
Greitens has signed new regulations on abortion into law.More >
Greitens has signed new regulations on abortion into law.More >
KMOV.COM - Thousands of homeowners could be living on a coal mine.More >
KMOV.COM - Thousands of homeowners could be living on a coal mine.More >