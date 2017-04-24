Rolling downtown gun battle leaves 2 bystanders injured, police search for suspects

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for suspects after a rolling gun battle in downtown St. Louis left two innocent victims injured Sunday.

According to court documents, two vehicles, a black Dodge Charger and a black Lincoln were in the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 2 a.m. when the people inside the cars exchanged gunfire.

A man walking down Chestnut at the time was grazed by a bullet in his leg.

The cars continued north and the men inside continued to fire at each other until they reached the intersection of Washington Avenue and 4th Street.

A passenger in an unrelated vehicle driving north on 4th street was hit by a stray bullet in his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s listed in critical but stable condition.

Both vehicles sped away headed north on 4th street. Police recovered the Lincoln shortly after the shooting, finding it in the 100 block of Ashley street. It was previously reported stolen.