Greitens signs statewide regulations for Uber, Lyft

A man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has signed into law statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies including Uber and Lyft.

The governor signed the bill Monday at St. Charles Community College. It requires app-based companies to conduct driver background checks and pay a licensing fee.

The law will also exempt such companies from local and municipal taxes, require drivers to submit to background checks and to buy vehicle liability insurance.

Uber and Lyft say the law will allow them to expand throughout the state.

Similar legislation has stalled in past years over concerns about local ordinances governing the app-based services. The current version includes compromise provisions that allow airports to charge ride-hailing service drivers the same fees as taxis and allows St. Louis and Kansas City to audit drivers.

