Greitens signs statewide regulations for Uber, Lyft

For the first time in nearly two decades, a law enforcement officer in St. Louis is facing a murder charge for shooting and killing a man while on duty. The trial against Jason Stockley starts in just a few days. He's accused of killing Anthony Lamar Smith back in 2011.More >
Greitens has signed new regulations on abortion into law.More >
KMOV.COM - Thousands of homeowners could be living on a coal mine.More >
A woman is suing the St. Louis Sheriff’s Department, St. Louis City Division of Corrections and a deputy with the sheriff’s department claiming she was sexually assaulted while in a city jail.More >