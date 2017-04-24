Bullets fired into home kill sleeping woman

A woman is now dead after police said a vehicle drove up to a North County residence and fired bullets at the home.

St. Louis County Police said 51 year-old Evelyn Gates was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. while she was sleeping in her room. A suspect vehicle approached the residence in the 400 block of Kirkwall Drive and fired multiple gunshots, police said. Gates bedroom was located near the front of the home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. She sustained one gunshot wound.

Six other people were in the home during the shooting, but no other injuries were reported. Those six include three adults and three children.

"I heard like 12 shots, but it was more than that, it's just senseless," says Gates' son, Denzel.

Police said the call to the residence was originally for shots fired, but the investigation has since been reclassified as a homicide.

Evelyn Gates was remembered by her family and friends as a loving and caring person who sang in the choir at the Circle of Life Church.

"Singing was Evelyn's gift, she had a gift for it," says Renata Renard.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call county police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

