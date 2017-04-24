$1.1M winning 'Lucky Day Lotto' ticket sold in Metro East

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A gas station in Sauget sold a winning ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ ticket for the Sunday evening drawing.

The winning Quick Pick ticket, which matched all five numbers, was purchased at the Phillips 66 Route 3 Fuel & Lottery, located at 2400 Mississippi Avenue.

The winning numbers for the April 23 drawing were: 11-16-20-22-34

Illinois Lottery officials urge the winning ticket-holder to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they can visit a lottery prize center, located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

