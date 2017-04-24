1 dead in single-vehicle accident in Lincoln County

A drive went off the side of the road in Lincoln County Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident.

Forest Henry, 32, was driving westbound on Eversmeyer Road around 9:25 p.m. on April 23. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Henry was driving too fast for conditions, and drove off the right side of the road. Henry hit a culvert, then an embankment.

Henry was later pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, near Eversmeyer and Cuivre Ford Road.

