Festus man killed in motorcycle crash in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Festus man was killed when his motorcycle hit a cable median barrier in St. Francois County Sunday evening.

According to the crash report, 51-year-old David Gibson died after his 2003 Harley Davidson struck a cable median barrier, ejecting him, on northbound US-67 near Cash Lane around 7:15 p.m.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

