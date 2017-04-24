Blues-Predators series schedule announced, Note open up on home ice

The St. Louis Blues will begin the second round of the playoffs at home when they face the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

The NHL announced the series schedule for all second-round teams a day after the Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild. On Saturday, the Blues relinquished a 3-1 lead to the Wild in Game 5. But Mangus Paajarvi punched in the game-winning goal in overtime, courtesy of a pass from Vladimir Sobotka.

This is the second-consecutive year the Blues will advance to the second round.

The Blues and Predators will begin their series on Wednesday night in St. Louis. The puck-drop for Game 1 & 2 will be at 7:30 p.m. When the series heads to Nashville on Sunday, the Central Division foes will face-off at 2:00 p.m. Game 4 will be the later of the four games, with the game slated for an 8:30 start-time.

The Blues and Predators faced off five times during the regular season, with the Preds edging out the Blues 3-2. Nashville outscored St. Louis 15-11.

While the Blues eliminated one of the top offensive units in the league in five games, the Predators pulled off a historic sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks. The Predators were the first 8-seed to sweep a No. 1 seed in the NHL playoffs. The No. 8 seeded Nashville Predators outscored the defending Stanley Cup champions 13-3, winning Game 4 by a score of 4-1.

Both teams, however, are heading into the second round with high-performing netminders. Blues goalie Jake Allen turned in a .956 save percentage while facing the Wild, and blocked 51 shots in Game 1. The Predators Pekka Rinne turned in a .976 save percentage against the Blackhawks, turning in back-to-back shutouts in Games 1 & 2.

