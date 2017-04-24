6 shot overnight throughout St. Louis

A man was shot at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of West Pine Monday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Six people were shot within five hours throughout the St. Louis area overnight.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot in the hip in the 4400 block of Red Bud in north St. Louis. He was taken to the hospital in serious, stable condition.

A couple of minutes later, police were called to the 4200 block of East Ashland in north St. Louis, where a man was found with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Less than 30 minutes later, a woman was found in the 3900 block of Ashland with a graze wound. Police have not said if the two shootings on Ashland are connected.

Then, around 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to the Central West End after a man was shot inside an apartment complex in the 4300 block of West Pine Boulevard. Information regarding the man’s condition has not been released.

The final shooting occurred shortly after 3:50 a.m. when a man and woman were shot at a South City 7-Eleven. Police said the man was not breathing while being taken to the hospital and the woman was listed in stable condition after being shot at the store in the 500 block of Bates.

All investigations are ongoing.

No other details have been released.

