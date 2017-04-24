7-Eleven clerk kills robbery suspect in shootout

Police outside the 7-Eleven on Bates following a double shooting Monday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting at a South City 7-Eleven early Monday morning.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate after a man and woman were shot at the store in the 500 block of Bates around 3:50 a.m.

Police said the store clerk was outside smoking a cigarette when the 30-year-old man announced a robbery. The female store clerk, who was in possession of a gun, and the suspect exchanged gunfire. The clerk was shot in the leg. The robbery suspect, later identified as Derrell L. Mayes, was shot in the chest, arm and thigh and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved