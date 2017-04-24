I-270 crash victim remembered, GoFundMe created to help with funeral expenses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A community came together to remember a young woman killed in a car crash.

Eighteen-year-old Kaylee Priscu died Friday in an accident on Interstate 270.

Dozens came out to Northwest High School to celebrate and remember Priscu’s life.

Police say traffic was slowed when a pickup truck failed to stop in time leading to a chain reaction crash.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help her family pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.