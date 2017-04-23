Elderly couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities found two people dead in what they believe was a murder-suicide in the 900 block of Parma Drive Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a residence for a welfare check and found 83-year-old Donald Gibbs and 80-year-old Linnea Gibbs dead. Authorities believe the man shot the women then turned the gun on himself.

The case is under investigation by the St. Louis Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636)529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1(866)371-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.