Man, 21, shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday afternoon - KMOV.com

Man, 21, shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday afternoon

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A man was shot and killed in the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue Sunday afternoon. (KMOV) A man was shot and killed in the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue Sunday afternoon. (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Officials said they found 21-year-old Ryan Walker with a gunshot wound to his head just after 3:30 p.m. Walker was found lying on the front steps of a vacant home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim along with several other people were standing at the home when a newer model maroon Dodge Charger drove past and fired multiple gunshots.

The vehicle then fled the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly