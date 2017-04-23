Man, 21, shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday afternoon

A man was shot and killed in the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue Sunday afternoon. (KMOV)

Officials said they found 21-year-old Ryan Walker with a gunshot wound to his head just after 3:30 p.m. Walker was found lying on the front steps of a vacant home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim along with several other people were standing at the home when a newer model maroon Dodge Charger drove past and fired multiple gunshots.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

