7-year-old killed while riding bike identified

Investigators at 7700 Michigan Ave. and Ivory in South City Sunday night after a child was struck by a vehicle (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A child was hit and killed while riding his bike in south St. Louis Sunday evening.

Police said 7-year-old Demond Moorehead was hit by a red Jeep driven by a 17-year-old girl around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 7700 Michigan Ave. and Ivory. The driver did remain at the scene.

According to authorities, the boy was riding his bike when he pulled out from an alley in front of the Ivory Theatre and was hit by the Jeep and ejected from the bike.

Moorehead was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police said the driver of the Jeep was cooperating with the investigation.

A gofundme page has been created to raise money for the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

