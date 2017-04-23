Special prosecutor appointed in death of teen killed at Illinois party

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A special prosecutor has been appointed to the case of a high school student who died after being battered early Sunday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Jacob Arter, a student at Breese Central Community High School, was brought to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Ill. around 1:30 a.m. Arter was unresponsive when he arrived and later died from his injuries.

Monday, police announced they had a 17-year-old suspect in custody. The suspect began the year as Arter's teammate on the football team, but lost eligibility due to grades. In January, he was sent to an alternative school.

According to witnesses, around 100 teens were at a bonfire at a clubhouse Saturday night when the incident occurred. Arter was reportedly punched by the suspect and collapsed.

A student drove him to the hospital, while another student performed CPR in the backseat during the drive. Arter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 17-year old suspect is locked up in juvenile custody and investigators are still interviewing witnesses. Clinton County State's Attorney John Hudspeth is related the family of the suspect in custody, so Hudspeth decided to step aside.

Arter planned to play football at Illinois College. His visitation is scheduled for Wednesday and his funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Moss Funeral Home.

Click here for the GoFundMe page created to help the Arter family.

