Fire leaves 3 firefighters injured in South St. Louis

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three firefighters are recovering from injuries after responding to a fire at a vacant home on California Avenue early Sunday morning.

A fire captain said those firefighters were on the third floor of the home when the roof suddenly caved in.

Crews said the entire third level of the home was covered in flames around 1:30 a.m.

The injured firefighters were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

