"Shoot for Seamus" event held for NICU patients and their families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A special photo shoot event was held at St. Louis Children’s Hospital Sunday morning.

"We come together today with a bunch of professional photographers to take pictures of the babies in to NICU so that way they can have beautiful professional pictures that they’ll be able to treasure forever,” said organizer Sharon Johnston.

Sharon and Tom Johnston started the photography event called the “Shoot for Seamus” in honor of their infant son who passed away eight years ago.

Parents of babies currently in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit can get professional photos of their children free of charge.

Those parent’s News 4 spoke with said it’s a special event for everyone involved.

"To have these pictures and these selfless people who volunteer and do things that I can’t do, it means a lot for use to have documentation of his life and the things he’s been through," said Megan Walker, mother of a NICU patient.

The photographers spent several hours Sunday morning taking pictures of the babies and their families.

“I’m a mother myself and it’s a blessing to be able to come here and share my talent with families to give them a memory of their children," said photographer Heidi Drexler.

