Diaz's pinch-homer lifts Cardinals past Brewers 4-1

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Aledmys Diaz hit a go-ahead pinch-homer in the seventh inning, Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Saturday night.

Diaz, who didn't start at shortstop due to back stiffness and a sore shoulder, homered leading off the seventh against reliever Carlos Torres (0-2).

Lynn (2-1) gave up a run and three hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Seung Hwan Oh got his fourth save in five tries.

Travis Shaw had an RBI double in the first for Milwaukee, and the Cardinals tied it at 1 in the fourth on Ryan Braun's two-base error. Braun made a diving catch on Kolten Wong's soft liner, but his throw to second from his knees sailed out of play down the first-base line, allowing a run to score.

